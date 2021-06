Riyadh is the capital of Saudi Arabia, located in the an-Nafud desert. It is also the largest city in the Arabia Peninsula. It is the main financial hub of Saudi Arabia. This city has everything from old sculptures to modern things. There are excellent motorways and railway systems. It is also one of the wealthiest cities in Saudi Arabia. Tourists are attracted to this place every year because Riyadh has the best tourism ever. There are many heritage sites, old mud villages, vistas and natural features. These spectacular sights are a day trip away from you. You can avail Car rental in Riyadh at affordable rates.