Padres center fielder Trent Grisham is expected to join Triple-A El Paso for a rehab assignment in the coming days. For the ninth game in a row — and the 15th time in 18th games — Jurickson Profar will start Tuesday night in center field for the Padres (7:10 vs. Cubs). The trend should continue at least a bit longer as Trent Grisham does not have a specific timeline yet to return from the heel bruise that has sidelined him since May 22, except to say that a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso is expected int the coming days.