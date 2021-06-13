Cancel
Pontiac, MI

Multiple car collision involving train halts Woodward traffic in Pontiac

The Oakland Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree vehicles were damaged in a train crash on Woodward in Pontiac Friday, June 11, around 4 p.m. A Chevy Impala had been traveling northbound on Woodward avenue and had began to stop at the train tracks, due to a railroad crossing sign. The driver of a Saturn was unable to stop in time, and had rear-ended the Impala. The driver of a GMC Envoy swerved and clipped the rear-passenger side of the Saturn, causing it to roll over onto its side, causing it to stop on the southbound train tracks.

