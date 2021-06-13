Cancel
‘In the Heights’ Underwhelms at Box Office With $11.4 Million Debut

By Jeremy Fuster
TheWrap
TheWrap
 8 days ago
The box office resurgence that began on Memorial Day weekend is wearing off as Warner Bros.’ “In The Heights” has fallen well short of expectations with an $11.4 million opening from 3,456 screens as it has opened simultaneously on HBO Max, losing the No. 1 spot at the box office to the third weekend of Paramount’s “A Quiet Place — Part II.”

TheWrap

TheWrap

