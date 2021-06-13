‘In the Heights’ Underwhelms at Box Office With $11.4 Million Debut

We tricked ourselves into convincing everyone that In the Heights was the next Mamma Mia, but really it may end up being the next Rent. Well, this is the first real heartbreaker of the summer. Jon M. Chu’s acclaimed and buzzy In the Heights topped the box office last night with a frankly mediocre $5 million Friday. That includes previews on Thursday, and it points toward an over/under $15 million weekend launch. Warner Bros. has been playing down expectations, partially because they didn’t want to be that defensive for a debut in line with Rent ($17.1 million over a Wed-Sun Thanksgiving launch in 2005) while the media (mea culpa, at least prior to Covid) was arguing for a $25-$35 million launch on par with Crazy Rich Asians. Warner sold the hell out of this one, and I don’t look forward to folks blaming “the marketing,” which is the lazy excuse anytime a movie we think folks should have seen plays to empty auditoriums.