Allyson Felix Qualifies For Fifth Olympic Games Allyson Felix is headed back to the Olympics – for the fifth time in her career. The 35-year-old runner qualified for the Tokyo Games in the 400m on Sunday with a time of 50.02 seconds. It’s also her first Olympics since becoming a mom in 2018. Felix first competed in the 2004 Olympics, and has won six gold medals and three silver medals – more than any woman in U.S. track and field history, and just one medal short of Carl Lewis’s record of ten. The 2020 Tokyo Games are set to begin July 23rd. Can Felix tie or break Lewis’ record? What Olympic storylines are you.