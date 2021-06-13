Cancel
Lubbock, TX

Police arrest suspects, seek another for shooting that killed 14-year-old at Lubbock apartment

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice on Sunday announced two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a 14-year-old boy dead Wednesday night at a central Lubbock apartment. Mifford Malicke Hannon, 17, and a male juvenile were arrested early Saturday in Abernathy, charged with murder in the death of 14-year-old Dequavion Traylor about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday at the Ella Apartments in the 1100 block of 58th Street, according to a Lubbock police statement Sunday morning.

