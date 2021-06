Truck driving is an essential part of the American economy. As a matter of fact, given how many goods and items are transported across the U.S. in large, heavy motor vehicles, it can be argued that the trucking industry is invaluable to the country. Various job types and position titles are available in the industry. Specialized training is required to produce the knowledge and skills necessary for handling challenges in the workplace. Insurance coverage is structured so as to address the unique risks. In this article, we’ll go over the main types of truck drivers and their insurance needs.