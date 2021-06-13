Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

10 Cool Angular Material Admin Dashboard Templates

Posted by 
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Speaking about frameworks for making web applications, we must consider worldwide known Angular, which goes in two different versions — Angular or AngularJS. AngularJS was built in 2009 and using it will show you, how data changes in JavaScript can automatically be shown on the UI. AngularJS also makes it possible to create reusable and separated code. Angular 4 was created in 2016, the coding became faster, so their developers decided to build a new framework, which was based on TypeScript and has standard directives, used differently.

hackernoon.com
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

396
Followers
7K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web Design#Responsive Design#Material Design#Dashboards#Template#Cool Angular#Javascript#Ui#Angularjs#Server Control Panel#Angular Cli#The Fuse Angular#Angular Admin#Mdbootstrap Vue#Jquery#Angular Components#Angular 9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Google
Related
Computersweandthecolor.com

Geometric Lines Poster Template for Adobe Illustrator

Check out this beautifully designed and fully customizable poster template. Created by graphic designer and Adobe Stock contributor @blackcatstudio, this A4 poster template includes two design options that work quite well together. The design is based on colorful geometric lines. All sample texts are for display only and may not be included in the end-use. With just a few simple clicks, you can add your own text or images in seconds.
ComputersPosted by
Popular Science

Score in-depth Angular courses for only $4 per course with this sale

It’s hard to believe, but there was a time when developers were only expected to master a single technical skill. You only had to select your programming language of choice, master it to the best of your abilities, then you could already secure years of guaranteed employment. Fast forward to today, modern software has become so complex that they’re made of multiple languages, so you can’t exactly create sites and web apps if you’re only well-versed in one language.
Cell Phonesfastcapital360.com

Top 10 Effective Introduction Email Templates

Need to write an effective professional introduction email? Try these 10 introduction email templates for pretty much any small business occasion. We’ll explain what to include in a formal introduction email, along with sample templates for introducing a business, company, client, product or service and for handling other everyday situations.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Let your Dashboards shine

How to use modern Visualizations to make your Reports easily understandable. Besides the typically known diagrams with lines, bars or simple tables many new graphical representation variants are becoming more and more popular. The most popular BI tools such as Google Data Studio, MS Power BI and others already offer most of these or provide them via their community [1]. For the examples below, I used Google Data Studio — you can use it for free [2].
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

What Is the Privacy Dashboard on Android?

Privacy is a growing concern for smartphone users. Apple has been leading the charge when it comes to better privacy features, but Google is improving Android as well. A feature called the “Privacy Dashboard” lays it all out for you. The Privacy Dashboard is a feature that was introduced for...
Computerscodersera.com

Why Choose Angular For Web Development Project?

Nowadays, every organization wants to make an impact with an online platform. This happens when the business owners have a website that offers the best user experience and features and is reliable and efficient. However, with multiple options available in the market for web app development, which to choose from is always a question.
Computerslogrocket.com

Deploying single-page Angular apps to GitHub Pages

There are two key web application development methods: multiple-page and single-page. The multiple-page approach usually works with a tightly coupled backend technology, like PHP or .NET MVC. A typical single-page web application has a loosely coupled backend. In other words, single-page web applications have split client-side and server-side code. Nowadays,...
Cell Phonespharmaceutical-technology.com

SmartSense Dashboard

The SmartSense Dashboard enables you to efficiently monitor real-time sensor information from anywhere. It automates manual processes and helps you take corrective action when it is needed – for regulatory compliance and quality control. The SmartSense Dashboard emphasizes collaborative incident management so you can manage a multi-site network and orchestrate...
Coding & Programmingtechnofunnel.net

Custom Attribute Directive in Angular

Custom Attribute Directive Implementation in 5 minutes. Technofunnel presents another article on how to create Custom Attribute Directives in Angular. These directives are just like any other attribute like “id”, “class” and “name” that can be attached to a element. Once the directive is applied over an element, the functionality in the directive is applied to it.
Softwaresyncfusion.com

View and Edit Word Documents in Angular Apps: Beginners’ Guide

This blog will explain how to view and edit Word documents with the key features of Syncfusion’s Angular Word Processor component, and the procedure to integrate it into an Angular application. The Syncfusion Angular Word Processor is also known as document editor. It is a component used to compose, edit,...
Technologyconstructionequipment.com

Komatsu Releases Smart Const. Dashboard

Komatsu’s suite of Smart Construction solutions, dubbed the "Smart Construction Dashboard," uses IoT to help customers orchestrate construction planning, with the aim to better handle management and scheduling, streamline costs, and optimize processes remotely. The program combines data from multiple sources into one comprehensive picture, according to the company. It...
Economyehrintelligence.com

Mastering Financial Dashboards & KPIs for Practice Success

Handcuffed by disparate systems, manual and time-consuming reporting and an overall lack of visibility into key practice metrics and performance?. Those who can successfully capture, compare, and leverage clinical and financial data from across the organization will cement their status, not just as the keepers of what has happened, but as crucial drivers of the practice’s future.
Applejustcreative.com

25+ Free Branding Templates and Mockups

Hello, friends. Below is a collected roundup of free branding mockups and templates, full of different categories and styles. They all come in several formats such as PSD, AI, ID, and their styles go from photorealistic to minimalistic and fashionable. All of them were curated recently and are ready to download. Remember to share with your friends!
Technologyweandthecolor.com

Lumina Magazine Template for Adobe InDesign

Check out Lumina, a fully customizable magazine template made for use in Adobe InDesign. The Lumina magazine template was designed by Adobe Stock contributor @GraphicArtist. Created in the standard size of A4, it comes with 30 fully customizable pages. The template is completely print-ready but you can export the magazine as a PDF file to send it via email to customers or business partners. The sample text is for display only and may not be included in the end-use. You can easily add your own text or images with just a few simple clicks.
weandthecolor.com

Lynx InDesign Brochure Template

Lynx, a fully customizable brochure template made for use in Adobe InDesign. Created by Adobe Stock contributor @GraphicArtist, this high-quality brochure template is equipped with 20 fully customizable pages. Using Adobe InDesign, you can change every detail according to your own needs. As always, these sample texts and images are for display only and may not be included in the end-use. You can add your own text or images in seconds.
Coding & Programmingmodernescpp.com

Template Arguments

It is quite interesting how the compiler deduces the types for the template arguments. To make it short, you get most of the time the type you expect. The rules do not only apply to function templates (C++98) but also to auto (C++11), to class templates (C++17), and concepts (C++20).
Computerstowardsaws.com

How to create a Kubernetes dashboard?

Kubernetes is an open-source container-orchestration tool for automating application deployment, scaling, and management. In other words, you can create a cluster of nodes and Kubernetes will help you to easily and efficiently manage those clusters. Kubernetes are also known as k8s. Kubernetes is written in GO language. It was originally designed by Google and is now it is maintained by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation.
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
HackerNoon

JavaScript Explained By a Non-Developer

Ever wonder how people on the outside of a specific industry such as software development understand and describe the common terms within that field? Even if you haven’t, I am here to start a series of posts explaining developer and technical terms that might seem like a foreign language to folks who aren’t part of the developer world.