Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) and Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE: CCEP)

KO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.50.