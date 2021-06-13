Cancel
Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) and Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE: CCEP)

By Carrie Williams
analystratings.com
 10 days ago

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Chewy on June 11 and set a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $74.74. According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.5% and a 69.4% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Uber Technologies.

www.analystratings.com
#Chwy#Ccep#Consumer Goods#Chwy#Ccep#Evercore Isi#Spotify Technology Sa#Zillow Group Class A#Uber Technologies#Moderate#Constellation Brands#Duckhorn Portfolio#Argus Research#Tipranks
