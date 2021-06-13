Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

5 New NFT Platforms Riding Crypto’s Latest Wave

Posted by 
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With NFT sales having topped $2 billion during the first quarter of 2021, a raft of new platforms have come online seeking to capitalize on crypto’s latest gold rush. The appeal of a blockchain-based token that confers proof of ownership can be debated all day long, but to date the public’s appetite has been insatiable. NFTs representing digital merchandise, in-game collectibles, trading cards, artworks, audiovisual content and even albums have been minted, bought and sold at a frankly dizzying rate, and though talk of a “bubble” has been more or less ceaseless since the train left the station, investors continue to dream up ways of both exploiting the current mania and advancing the industry as a whole.

hackernoon.com
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

396
Followers
7K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Alexander Gilkes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royalties#Startup#Smartphone#Nafter#Naft#Kings Of Leon#Ditto Music#Eosio#Paddle8 Co#Bitski Nft#Ar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Markets
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Ethereum
News Break
Instagram
Related
Marketscoinspeaker.com

BoostSwap The World’s First Decentralized Leverage and NFT Trading Platform

We’ve seen a boom in decentralized finance (DeFi). The exponential growth and FOMO sentiment around DeFi have attracted many new crypto investors and developers to the space and have stimulated the interest of traditional financial players. Everyone hunts for gems in the DeFi world. The exploration is worthwhile, but your...
Celebritiesaithority.com

Huobi-incubated NFT Platform iBox Launches To Bring Premium NFTs To Asia

IBox, the first non-fungible token (NFT) platform incubated by Huobi X Center, officially launched to bring premium NFTs to Asia. iBox will work with influencers, artists, and celebrities, as well as widely-recognized brands and intellectual property (IP), to launch exclusive NFT collectibles on its platform. While the NFT market is...
Marketspublish0x.com

Revuto, NFT platform. Cardano's Open Sea?

I never really got into NFTs. I understood why they were popular to other people, and understood the appeal. I thought some of the fan generated art was fantastic, but I never really got exposed to them with any of the projects I invested in to put money into them. Plus, I don't really use any of the chains that I see NFT's being released on commonly like WAX, even though I should. What I lack in knowledge about NFTs compared to some may be vast, no question. But I do know one thing about them, and it's the most important thing for my purposes at least. They are popular. Which means any token or chain involving them makes money.
Stockspublish0x.com

Platforms You Need To Be Utilizing When Crypto Dumps!

I know that a lot of news outlets like to exaggerate bearish trends within the Crypto space, while choose to be moderately silent when it comes to housing bubbles and other market crashes. The reality is that every single market experiences boom and bust cycles, it is not something unique to Bitcoin and the Crypto world. That being said, every single person holding any Crypto asset needs to be aware that significant downtrends are guaranteed and unavoidable. What you in turn choose to do during these times can make all the difference. The platforms and opportunities I am going to expound upon all have a similar model that makes them very attractive to utilize in downturns. This model is that the earnings are dollar locked and not Crypto locked.
Celebritiesbitcoinist.com

Legends: The Premium NFT Minting Platform

NFTs have emerged as one of the novel concepts that has captured the interest of mainstream media in recent months. The ability of creators to create their NFTs and sell it on various marketplaces has attracted many artists, brands, and celebrities. This drive has seen the NFT market increase in...
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

AnChain.AI partners with OmyuTech to launch Japan's first baseball card NFT platform on Flow blockchain

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. Silicon Valley-based digital asset platform company AnChain.AI today announced its partnership with OmyuTech, the top Japanese baseball software and data service provider, to launch Diamond Dream, a revolutionary digital asset platform for baseball fans to collect, trade, and engage with leading amateur, semi-pro, and professional Japanese baseball players through the blockchain. AnChain.AI also announced its official entry into the Flow Early Adopter Track (FEAT) Program, dedicated to developers building on top of the Flow blockchain.
MarketsPosted by
Hackernoon

Tether And The Great Crypto Ice Age

This story is so intricate that we need to take a step back. It was 2009 when Satoshi Nakamoto... Sorry, not telling you this again. In a Tim Ferris Show interview to Ethereum's co-founder, hosted by Naval Ravikant, as they discussed the future of crypto, Vitalik Buterin highlighted something that might have opened a Pandora's box "I think the Bitcoin ecosystem does have its own […] ticking time bomb demons too, like Tether is one example."
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

Reasons To Use Custom VOD Platform

Over recent years, a growing number of companies are opting to build custom VOD platforms. The reasons for this trend vary. For some, it’s about flexibility and features; for others, it’s about having full control of their content or merely a matter of preference. But regardless of the reasons, it’s essential to note that building a custom VOD platform requires extensive resources to complete.
Currenciespublish0x.com

What is WAVES crypto?

Back in the mid-2010s, many high-tech platforms like Ethereum started to arise on the cryptocurrency landscape. Their main value was that they helped others realize their value — to build decentralized applications, attract new users, and implement new ideas for using cryptocurrency and blockchain. However, what they were lacking were usability and simplicity — it’s quite hard to launch and operate a project on Ethereum.
InternetCoinTelegraph

This crypto platform says it is transforming the way we shop

An app says it offers crypto rewards for shoppers who make purchases at some of the world’s best-known e-commerce platforms — including eBay, Amazon, Lazada, Best Buy and Nike. Inevitably, one of the downsides of indulging in a little bit of retail therapy every now and again means that you’re...
Marketscryptoninjas.net

Crypto asset infrastucture platform Fireblocks onboards Crypto.com

Fireblocks, an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for blockchain assets, announced today that it has integrated Crypto.com into the Fireblocks Network. This integration will allow Crypto.com to expand its reach to over 400+ institutional participants through the Fireblocks Network; which includes some of the biggest global banks, liquidity providers,...
Marketsjioforme.com

Wealth Manager is starting to ride the crypto train

The ability to earn interest rates of up to 20% per year may seem surprising to those unfamiliar with crypto, as interest rates like these are considered a high mark of excellence among equity fund managers. Hmm. Wealth managers and family office managers are beginning to pay serious attention to...
Marketscryptoninjas.net

Crypto investment provider Tokens.com integrates Figment’s staking platform

Tokens.com, a crypto exchange processing & validation service provider, today announced the addition of Figment as its newest staking integration partner. Figment’s staking services platform will now be utilized within Tokens.com for selected cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, Tokens.com will receive compensation, in the form of crypto tokens, for processing transactions and securing selected crypto networks.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

NFT Protocol Project will be launched on DoDo Transaction Platform

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Paragon will soon land on DoDo transaction platform. Since 2021, NFT concept has been really popular. NFTï¼ˆNon-Fungible Tokenï¼‰, compared with fungible tokens like BTC, ETH and EOS, has its own ID. Because of the uniqueness, many NFT works have been sold at extremely high prices in this year. The first tweet of Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO, was sold for US$ 2.5million; UeharaAi and Yui Hatano, Japanese actresses, issued NFT blind boxes of their personal photos. NFT is becoming the link between the real economy and the digital industry.
SoccerPosted by
Coinspeaker

Porsche Launches NFT Platform Fanzone for Trading Cards

By diversifying into the digital asset marketplace, Porsche hopes to leverage on the NFT craze and the traditional demand for trading cards to gain engagement-powered income soon. German carmaker Porsche has decided to dabble into the digital assets market. The brand launched Fanzone as an NFT-based trading card platform. Using...
Indiaambcrypto.com

India’s latest bid to review its ‘crypto-regulations’ – What to expect?

The question about crypto-regulations has become a never-ending game of plucking out a daisy which ends up growing an extra petal right when you think you’ve arrived at an answer. Such is the situation in India too where a large crypto fanbase has been waiting to hear from regulators whether they will favor crypto or just ban it.