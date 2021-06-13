5 New NFT Platforms Riding Crypto’s Latest Wave

I never really got into NFTs. I understood why they were popular to other people, and understood the appeal. I thought some of the fan generated art was fantastic, but I never really got exposed to them with any of the projects I invested in to put money into them. Plus, I don't really use any of the chains that I see NFT's being released on commonly like WAX, even though I should. What I lack in knowledge about NFTs compared to some may be vast, no question. But I do know one thing about them, and it's the most important thing for my purposes at least. They are popular. Which means any token or chain involving them makes money.