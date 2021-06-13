5 New NFT Platforms Riding Crypto’s Latest Wave
With NFT sales having topped $2 billion during the first quarter of 2021, a raft of new platforms have come online seeking to capitalize on crypto's latest gold rush. The appeal of a blockchain-based token that confers proof of ownership can be debated all day long, but to date the public's appetite has been insatiable. NFTs representing digital merchandise, in-game collectibles, trading cards, artworks, audiovisual content and even albums have been minted, bought and sold at a frankly dizzying rate, and though talk of a "bubble" has been more or less ceaseless since the train left the station, investors continue to dream up ways of both exploiting the current mania and advancing the industry as a whole.