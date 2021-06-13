Cancel
Stephon Gilmore holding out for new contract from Patriots?

By Steve DelVecchio
Stephon Gilmore is in the final season of his contract with the New England Patriots, and that may be why the All-Pro cornerback has yet to show up to work. Gilmore has not attended any voluntary offseason workouts with the Patriots, which is a different approach from how he has operated in the past. The 30-year-old will be subject to fines if he does not report to mandatory minicamp on Monday, and ESPN’s Mike Reiss wonders if a holdout could be coming for Gilmore.

ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

