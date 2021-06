Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga admits he's an excellent 2021 so far. Elanga has his first goal at Premier League level and also with the Sweden U21 team. He told Fotbollskanalen: "It has been a fantastic experience to make a debut in the A-team. I've learned so much. All players are very welcoming to me, they give me good tips and make it very easy for me when I step on the field.