âChristian Eriksen unlikely to play football againâ â Cardiologist says after player’s cardiac arrest
Danish player, Christian Eriksen is unlikely to play again after suffering a cardiac arrest at the Euro 2020 tournament during Saturday’s Group B clash between Denmark and Finland on Saturday evening, June 12. LIB reported how Eriksen, 29, fell to the ground in shocking scenes at the Parken Stadium, soon before half-time and was treated on the pitch before being taken to hospital. Read HERE.melodyinter.com