Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen is continuing to makes steps in his recovery. On Friday, he visited his Danish teammates for the first time, Eriksen saw them in a middle of a training session and then gave everyone all a hug. He was released from a Copenhagen hospital on Friday and the first thing he wanted to do was to greet his teammates at their European Championship base camp outside their country's capital. Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's first Euro 2020 game against Finland last Saturday. He had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator. He's now fitted with an implantable heart monitoring device to prevent another in the future.