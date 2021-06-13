Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

'In the Heights': Leslie Grace Explains How They Pulled Off That Mind-Blowing Building Dance Scene

By Perri Nemiroff
Collider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for In the Heights.]You’ve seen In the Heights in theaters or on HBO Max by now, right? If so, I’m willing to bet one of the many scenes you can’t stop thinking about is when Nina (Leslie Grace) and Benny (Corey Hawkins) sing “When the Sun Goes Down” while dancing on the side of a building.

collider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon M. Chu
Person
Fred Astaire
Person
Leslie Grace
Person
Corey Hawkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#In The Heights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Movies
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Music
Related
Moviesvitalthrills.com

In the Heights Opening Scene Online!

Warner Bros. Pictures has brought online the In the Heights opening scene! Consisting of eight minutes, you can watch the In the Heights opening using the player below. Let us know what you think about the scene in the comments. In the Heights is coming to both theaters and HBO...
New York City, NYdnyuz.com

Don’t miss In the Heights’ post-credits scene — it pays off the movie’s tiniest plot arc

People who haven’t yet seen the movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s joyous Broadway musical In the Heights may think he’s the star of the show. As one of its most famous faces, after his hyper-successful musical Hamilton and the stardom that followed, he’s all over the advertising. But his character is actually little more than a cameo — he plays a shaved-ice vendor roaming the streets of New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood, selling piragua to the residents — and singing about it, of course. His character doesn’t even get a name: He’s just “Piragüero,” meaning “piragua vendor,” the Puerto Rican equivalent of calling a character “Ice Cream Man.”
New York City, NYPosted by
Glamour

For Melissa Barrera and Leslie Grace, In the Heights Is Setting a New Hollywood Standard

It took 13 years, three production companies, and a global pandemic for the movie version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical In the Heights to get its grand theatrical debut. But the wait was worth it: The much-anticipated film adaptation, now in theaters, brings Latinx joy to the big screen in a way rarely seen before. It is an unabashed, beautiful ode to Black and brown communities everywhere.
Celebritiesharrisondaily.com

Q&A: Leslie Grace lives full-circle moment 'In the Heights'

NEW YORK (AP) — Like her Nina character in “In The Heights,” Leslie Grace says she's struggled to fit in as an Afro-Latino woman and artist. “All the time,” the 26-year-old singer said …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
MoviesElite Daily

These Facts About In The Heights Star Leslie Grace Will Make You A Stan For Life

After nearly a year-long delay due to theater shutdowns in 2020, In The Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical, finally got its theatrical debut. The film stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi de la Vega, the role played by Miranda in the Broadway show. But it’s Leslie Grace, who plays Nina, the neighborhood “good girl” who has just dropped out of college after being the first in her family to attend, who fans will really fall in love with. The role is set to make Grace a household name, and these facts about Leslie Grace will have In The Heights fans stanning her in the same way you stan Nina.
Theater & DancePosted by
Los Angeles Times

How ‘In the Heights’ pulled off its most moving, ambitious musical number of all

The following story contains spoilers from the movie “In the Heights.”. It took endless amounts of patience and faith to pull off “Paciencia y Fe,” the most ambitious, expensive and deeply moving musical moment of “In the Heights.” With Olga Merediz reprising her Tony-nominated performance, Abuela Claudia tells the story of her life: her warm childhood in Cuba, her harsh arrival in America and her unmatched joy at cultivating a close-knit community in Washington Heights.
Designers & CollectionsVulture

How the In the Heights Costumes ‘Pulled Right From the Sidewalks’

Let’s face it: Summer hadn’t officially kicked off until after In the Heights made its long-awaited debut at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 9 (it arrived in theaters and on HBO Max today, June 10), but Jon M. Chu’s big-screen musical is awash with bold print and color to usher in the hot-weather season. Set during a heatwave, In the Heights is adapted from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical of the same name with a screenplay written by Quiara Alegría Hudes (who wrote the In the Heights book). Bodega owner Usnavi de la Vega (Anthony Ramos) is considering leaving the tight-knit community for his ancestral Dominican Republic home, while other residents are weighing up their place in this corner of New York City. As the temperatures rise in the uptown neighborhood, so does the humidity and hemlines. Throughout the film, costume designer Mitchell Travers offers a stylish streetwear vision while balancing the physical challenges and scale of this genre. “You go and spend some time in the neighborhood; it’s busy, it’s loud, it’s pattern, it’s excitement, it’s color, it’s not a subtle place — thank God. It’s really gorgeous,” says Travers. Not only are there sequences that fill four city blocks with performers and 750 dancers in a swimming pool, but several garments also defy gravity and represent an alternative plane of existence.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

600 Extras, Lightning Storms and Heaps of Towels: How ‘In the Heights’ Director Jon M Chu Corralled That Huge Pool Scene

If you were amazed by the gigantic pool scene in “In the Heights,” just wait until you learn how much work went into filming it. Director Jon M. Chu broke down the logistics — from needing heaps and heaps of towels for the cast to ensuring no one drowned — with TheWrap’s film editor Beatrice Verhoeven ahead of the musical’s release.
Theater & Dancethefandomentals.com

‘In the Heights’ Will Have You Dancing in the Streets

In the Heights is one of those movies where you leave smiling like a fool. It’s not perfect, but its cinematic soul is so bright, and its heart so big it’s impossible not to forgive what few flaws it does have. Filled with love, regret, anger, heartbreak, and celebration, it is a film that possesses almost mythic restorative powers.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

In The Heights Star Leslie Grace Wowed in Armani at the Tribeca Film Festival

Attending a big movie premiere, and walking the red carpet for it, is a pretty big deal in and of itself. But for In The Heights star Leslie Grace, her film’s debut at the Tribeca Film Festival last night was also her first time attending such an event, so you could say the stakes were that much higher. But despite being a Hollywood newcomer, she certainly delivered a fashion moment like an A-lister, with the help of a striking fashion look by Armani.