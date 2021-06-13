Federal program that helps farmers during the pandemic is changing the local food landscape

After flirting with the idea of allowing medical businesses at the Town & Country Village, the Palo Alto City Council abruptly dropped the idea on Monday night. The idea was prompted by a request from the shopping center, which pointed to its growing vacancies and a persistent threat from e-commerce that is threatening some of its traditional retailers, particularly those in the apparel and furniture businesses. While the council was somewhat skeptical of the idea, members agreed in March to allow the city's Planning and Transportation Commission to further explore the idea and refine exactly what types of businesses would fit into the newly established category of "retail health."