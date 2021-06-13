Federal program that helps farmers during the pandemic is changing the local food landscape
Every Friday afternoon from 3 to 6 p.m., the parking lot of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church on Alma Street in Palo Alto becomes a drive-thru food aid hub. Last Friday, a team of volunteers that included organizer the Rev. Saulisi Kanongata'a and his 9-year-old daughter Moala asked the drivers of vehicles lining up in the parking lot just one question: How many boxes of food do you want?paloaltoonline.com