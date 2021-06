Lindsay Shookus and Alex Rodriguez were spotted hanging out at her birthday bash! Now, learn more about the five-time Emmy winner who used to date Ben Affleck. There’s a new chapter developing in the Bennifer-A-Rod saga. On June 19, Alex Rodriguez, 45, was spotted in the Hamptons at the birthday bash of Lindsay Shookus. Does the name ring a bell? Well, she used to date none other than Ben Affleck, 48! But the Saturday Night Live producer, who just turned 41, appears to be just a pal of the former athlete, who made headlines in April 2021 with the mutual split from fiancée Jennifer Lopez, 51, now seemingly back together with Ben. Learn more about Lindsay with the five facts below!