2021 NY Rangers Player Report Card: Artemiy Panarin

The Rangers have yet to hire a head coach since firing David Quinn and his staff. The list seems to be fairly short, but Chris Drury does have options and is reportedly close to hiring one. The removal of Jeff Gorton and John Davidson came as a shock to the fanbase, so they will be watching Chris Drury’s decisions very closely. Lastly, there is the issue of naming a captain which has been a debate for multiple seasons. Now that the rebuild has been declared over, management may see this season as being the right time.