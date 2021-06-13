2021 NY Rangers Player Report Card: Artemiy Panarin
Grading Artemiy Panarin might be the easiest report card I’ve ever written on this site. I don’t think there’s any question or debate that Panarin is the best Rangers forward by a country mile. So, with the exception of maybe a few stone throwers, I think for today’s post we can also widen the aperture and talk about Panarin’s legacy on Broadway, what his future role is with the team, in addition to the usual report card metrics.blueseatblogs.com