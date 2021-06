SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you live in the Sacramento region, you don't have to go far to find some of the best lakes in the United States. In fact, two are located right here in our own backyard. Wallethub released a new study for 2021 of the Best Beach Towns to Live in, divided into two categories, towns located by the ocean and by lakes. Folsom Lake and South Lake Tahoe both ranked in the top 10 for best beach towns to live in by a lake.