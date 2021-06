That is all from this Euro 2020 fixture, until next time!. A disappointing start for Clarke's men can't be dwelled upon as their attentions now turn to England at Wembley Stadium on Friday. The Scots know they will need at least one Group D win to secure a third-place finish and a potential last-16 spot. The Czech Republic, who have Schick's brace to thank for their win, face Croatia on the same day as they look to develop on their positive start at Euro 2020.