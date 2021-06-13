Lindy’s Sports magazine has a fair ranking assessment of Gators in 2021

Kyrodrick Jeffries, a 2021 graduate of Holly Springs High School, has been named a Lindy Callahan Scholar-Athlete in the state of Mississippi. The Mississippi High School Activities Association honor goes to the top student athletes in the state who excel both on the field and in the classroom. Jeffries played football for coach Sylvester Hemphill at Holly High. “I can’t think of another person more deserving of winning this award,” Coach Hemphill said. “It really is a credit to his hard work, dedication and commitment. I wish him nothing but the best as he will be attending Mississippi State University.”