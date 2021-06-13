Lindy’s Sports magazine has a fair ranking assessment of Gators in 2021
The preseason college football magazines started hitting the magazine stands in the last couple of weeks and the latest is Lindy’s Sports. One of the longest running college football magazines, they have more of a national view of things with different covers to catch the eyes of regional fans they are trying to attract. They devote a couple of pages to each Power 5 teams, a page to each Group of 5, and then they also devote space for the FCS levels of college football.247sports.com