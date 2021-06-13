Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Collins says infrastructure bill won't have gas tax increase or undo 2017 tax reform bill

By Mychael Schnell
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=389pZt_0aT25jSa00
© Greg Nash

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) on Sunday said the infrastructure bill announced by a bipartisan group of 10 senators will not include a gas tax increase or undo the 2017 tax reform bill.

When asked by host John Dickerson on CBS’s “Face the Nation” how the group plans to pay for the package, Collins, who is part of the bipartisan coalition, silenced rumors of a gas tax increase or rolling back the 2017 tax reform bill, while outlining the group’s strategies for financing the initiatives.

Collins said the group, which includes five senators from each party, is considering three “pay fors”: an infrastructure financing authority, repurposing leftover COVID-19 funding and “a provision for electric vehicles to pay their fair share of using our roads and bridges right now.”

“They are literally free riders because they're not paying any gas tax. So those are three of the provisions that we've taken a look at,” Collins said.

The group of senators on Thursday announced an agreement on a “compromise framework” to invest $1.2 trillion in infrastructure over the next eight years, after President Biden last week ended negotiations with Republicans that were led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.),

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

241K+
Followers
24K+
Post
178M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Shelley Moore Capito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Tax Reform#Cbs#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eliminate family and child poverty: Richard Nixon may help in today's debate

Republican Sens. Mitt Romney (Utah) and Josh Hawley (Mo.) — who certainly did not find common ground on another recent issue — Marco Rubio and others are seeking ways to address family poverty and its impact on family stability. Many Hill Democrats and the Biden administration have the same aim. The drive to reduce or eliminate child poverty is not limited to the Congress and the White House. Mayors for a Guaranteed Income has formed, with mayors across the country from Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles, to Levar Stoney of Richmond, Va., finding funding for experiments in their jurisdictions with a guaranteed family income.
Income TaxPosted by
The Hill

Democrats make full-court press on expanded child tax credit

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats are making a big push to increase awareness about the monthly child tax credit payments that are starting next month, as they also push to extend their expansion of the credit. The administration designated Monday as child tax credit awareness day, and White House...
Energy IndustryForbes

Infrastructure Negotiators Not Yet Nixing Gas Tax Proposal Amid Criticism, Say ‘Everything’ Must Stay On Table

After weeks of negotiations, the bipartisan group of lawmakers working to push through a compromise infrastructure bill said Sunday that lawmakers must consider tax hikes to pay for the bill, even though some progressives and the White House have opposed a suggested gas tax increase to finance the $1 trillion plan, setting up another potential stalemate for one of President Biden's highest priorities.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats have turned solidly against gas tax

Democrats have turned solidly against the gas tax as lawmakers look for ways to pay for a new infrastructure measure to remake the nation’s roads and bridges. The tax has long been seen as a regressive measure that hits the poor and middle class, as well as people in rural parts of the country, disproportionately.
Congress & CourtsIJR

Sanders Confirms Democrats Are Discussing $6 Trillion Spending Package

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) says Democrats are “absolutely” considering a $6 trillion budget reconciliation proposal to address climate change, the cost of prescription drugs, and expanding Medicare. When asked whether Democrats are discussing a $6 trillion proposal, Sanders replied, “Yeah, absolutely.”. Sanders explained, “The president has given us a framework,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi rejects gas tax to cover infrastructure costs

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday that she opposes an increase in the gas tax as a way to pay for new infrastructure projects, joining other liberals in her caucus in rejecting a potential provision of a nascent public works package being negotiated in the Senate. "I'm not even sure...
Congress & Courtshamptonroadsmessenger.com

Bipartisan Senators on Infrastructure Legislation

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Angus King (I-Maine), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.) issued the following statement:
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Energy: Schumer to trigger reconciliation process Wednesday | Bipartisan bill would ban 'forever chemicals' in cosmetics | Biden admin eyes step toward Trump-era proposal for uranium reserve

HAPPY TUESDAY! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news.Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com . Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin . Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him at @BudrykZack . Today we’re reconciling with the future of infrastructure...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Democrats Still Planning to Go at it Alone if Infrastructure Deal Isn't Reached in 1 Week

Democrats in the House and Senate are still planning to prepare a package alone if a bipartisan infrastructure deal is not reached in one week to 10 days. House Budget Committee Chairman Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., said if the bipartisan talks fail, "it's full steam ahead" on a package the committee is preparing for President Joe Biden's proposals of the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan to develop infrastructure for roads and highways as well as resources for U.S. families.