Revealed during Devolver Digital’s showcase during this year’s E3, Death’s Door had its first trailer for the world to see. It will launch on July 20th, on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. In this realm, crows are the harbingers of death, gathering souls for the afterlife. However, one soul of yours was stolen away by a desperate thief, whereupon you find a place where the still living walk past their expiration date. In this world of greed and power, fight past those who oppose you as you uncover the mystery and retrieve your lost soul in this isometric action game. Proper gameplay can be found in the trailer below.