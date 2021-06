Gareth Southgate has done a poor job of winning supporters’ hearts in the years following England’s cinderella run at the 2018 World Cup. His side was booed and jeered off the pitch at both halftime and full-time at Wembley Stadium on Friday after a rather flat performance in the draw versus Scotland. His insistence to play Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier as the Three Lions’ fullbacks against Croatia upset some fans, but it’s his continued puzzling decisions up top that really has spectators fuming. Despite doing a lot wrong in recent years, one of the best decisions he’s made includes Chelsea’s finest.