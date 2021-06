WORCESTER - A statue of one of Worcester's greatest sports legends will debut next week. The likeness of Bob Cousy will be unveiled outside the DCU Center on June 18. Cousy, 92, who got a loud ovation last month when he declared "Play ball!" at the first home game of the Worcester Red Sox, will attend the ceremony with a roster of dignitaries, with Boston Celtics announcer Mike Gorman, a recent inductee into the Basketball Hall of Fame, the master of ceremonies.