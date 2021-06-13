Dana White unsure what to do with 'unbelievable' Nate Diaz after UFC 263 loss

UFC President Dana White joins the Tobin and Leroy in advance of UFC 263. He discusses Nate Diaz's return and Israel Adesanya back at middleweight. He also touches on how much he enjoys having the fans back and Tobin asks if they will be returning to Miami in the future. "Soon. We will be back in Miami soon," says White. Dana has some words for his old friend Oscar De La Hoya "He's an a**h***" in response to why Georges St-Pierre can't fight him in a boxing match. He also tells Francis Ngannou to "stop counting other people's money" because of the popularity of the Paul Brothers fights.