Dana White unsure what to do with 'unbelievable' Nate Diaz after UFC 263 loss

By MMA Junkie
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - Dana White had high praise for Nate Diaz after his UFC 263 loss, but doesn't know what comes next. Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC) succumbed to defeat against Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) on Saturday with a unanimous decision loss on the card, which took place at Gila River Arena and aired on pay-per-view. The fan-favorite said he felt he won "in the real world," despite clearly losing four of five rounds on the scorecards.

