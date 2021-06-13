U.S. Olympic swimming trials: Event schedule, how to watch/stream the nation's top swimmers

There is one huge question looming over the 2021 US Swimming Olympic Trials, and it has nothing to do with COVID-19 delays: What will a team without Michael Phelps look like?. These trials will be the first since 2000 without the most-decorated swimmer of all time, so the American team will have some big shoes to fill. Fortunately, there is no shortage of talented athletes ready to fight for a coveted spot at the Tokyo Games. The top two finishers in each event will qualify for the Olympic team.