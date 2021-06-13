Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

U.S. Olympic swimming trials: Event schedule, how to watch/stream the nation's top swimmers

By USA TODAY Sports
dailymagazine.news
 9 days ago

There is one huge question looming over the 2021 US Swimming Olympic Trials, and it has nothing to do with COVID-19 delays: What will a team without Michael Phelps look like?. These trials will be the first since 2000 without the most-decorated swimmer of all time, so the American team will have some big shoes to fill. Fortunately, there is no shortage of talented athletes ready to fight for a coveted spot at the Tokyo Games. The top two finishers in each event will qualify for the Olympic team.

www.dailymagazine.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Ledecky
Person
Simone Manuel
Person
Lilly King
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Caeleb Dressel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Swimming#Olympics#Swimmer#American#Wave Ii#Nbc#Usa Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
Gold
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
Omaha, NEfox44news.com

What a comeback: Manuel wins at trials, Adrian falls short

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — When Simone Manuel whipped around to see the “1” beside her name, months of emotions came pouring out. She closed her eyes, brought her hands together in prayer and struggled to hold back the tears. Abbey Weitzeil, the woman she had just beaten, plunged over the...
Swimming & SurfingTechnician Online

Wolfpack swimmers shine at Wave I of U.S. Olympic Trials

Although a couple months have come and gone since the end of the collegiate season, many NC State swimmers and alumni are gearing up to swim in one of the most high-stakes meets of their lives: the U.S. Olympic Trials. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, trials have been split into...
Omaha, NETexas Sports

Thirteen Longhorns set for U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Women’s Swimming

OMAHA, Neb. — A total of 13 current, former and future University of Texas women's swimmers are scheduled to compete at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming Wave II starting on Sunday, June 13 at the CHI Health Center Omaha. The week-long event will determine spots on the official Team USA roster for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
Swimming & SurfingNBC Sports

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials results

Results from the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials for the Tokyo Games in Omaha. The top two per individual event (and up to top six in 100m and 200m freestyles for relays) are in line to make the Olympic team, should enough swimmers make it in multiple events to keep the roster at or below 26 swimmers per gender …
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

DASH swimmers participate in first wave of Olympic swimming trials

It might not have been exactly the Olympic trials experience Collin Schuster envisioned, but it managed to be awe-inspiring nonetheless. Schuster and John Colin became the third and fourth members of the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes to participate in the United States Olympic Swimming Trials last week in Omaha, Neb. Nick Hinz swim in the 2000 trials, and Jordan Huff made it in 2008 and again in 2012.
Yorktown, VAwydaily.com

Local 17-year-old Swimmer Made It To U.S. Olympic Team Trials

YORKTOWN — Kyleigh Tankard starts her mornings at 3:45 a.m. before heading to swim practice. While most teenagers won’t be awake for at least another three hours, this early alarm has paid off for the 17-year-old. Last weekend, Tankard competed in Wave I of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in...
Ohio Statemyfox28columbus.com

Ohio State swimmer finishes 2nd in 100 backstroke at U.S. Olympic Trials

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sophomore student attending the Ohio State University has finished second in the 100 backstroke at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials. Hunter Armstrong, of Dover, Ohio, finished with a time of 52.48 while competing at the CHI Health Center, in Omaha, Nebraska on Tuesday. “We are...
WHAS 11

Dressel, Ledecky romp to wins at US Olympic swim trials

OMAHA, Neb. — The stars shined brightly on the next-to-last night of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials. Caeleb Dressel added another event to his Tokyo program, powering to a dominating victory in the 100-meter butterfly Saturday. Katie Ledecky blew away the field in the 800 freestyle, winning by more than...
Omaha, NELincoln Journal Star

The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials continue in Omaha. Here's what to watch for Tuesday

Here's a look at Tuesday's finals at CHI Health Center Omaha. Men's 200-meter freestyle: This will not be among the American men's strongest events in Tokyo, but Townley Haas has done well at international events since the 2016 Rio Games. Andrew Seliskar and Kieran Smith, who won the 400 freestyle Sunday night, also are among the top contenders.
Swimming & SurfingAugusta Free Press

Four UVA swimmers advance on Day 3 at U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The University of Virginia swimming & diving team had four swimmers advance to finals in their respective events on Tuesday night at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials. The third night started with the women’s 200-meter freestyle. Paige Madden was the second-place qualifier...
Prince William County, VAInside Nova

Battlefield well represented at U.S. Olympic Swim Trials

Battlefield High School graduates Emily Hetzer and Blake Manoff and Battlefield junior Camille Spink will compete in the Wave II portion of the U.S. Olympic Trials held June 13-20 in Omaha. A three-time all-American at Auburn University, Hetzer qualified in the 400, 800 and 1,500 freestyle events, while Spink advanced...