This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. We track the best deals on Keurigs all year but there's no better time to snag the easy pod coffee maker than Prime Day. Between Amazon's big sale that starts Monday and all the counter-sales already happening, you can score an easy-as-pie caffeine machine for pennies on the dollar. Some deals have already come and gone -- the popular slim and trim K-Compact was down to an all-time-low $38 at Walmart but is now out of stock, for instance. Other deals are still going strong, like the K-Classic, which has a 48-oz. reservoir. It's currently down to $80 at Amazon.