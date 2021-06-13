Semifinals Begin Tonight, Fuel Eliminated, A Double-Doink In Chicago’s Favor, and Other Blackhawks Bullets
It was a rough two days without it, but we finally get back to Stanley Cup Playoff action today. The Stanley Cup Semifinals begin this afternoon as the Tampa Bay Lightning, defending Stanley Cup Champions, take on the the New York Islanders in a rematch from last year’s Eastern Conference Finals with a 2:00 p.m. CT puck drop. We will have to wait until tomorrow evening for the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens to open their Stanley Cup Semifinal series.www.bleachernation.com