Semifinals Begin Tonight, Fuel Eliminated, A Double-Doink In Chicago’s Favor, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

bleachernation.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a rough two days without it, but we finally get back to Stanley Cup Playoff action today. The Stanley Cup Semifinals begin this afternoon as the Tampa Bay Lightning, defending Stanley Cup Champions, take on the the New York Islanders in a rematch from last year’s Eastern Conference Finals with a 2:00 p.m. CT puck drop. We will have to wait until tomorrow evening for the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens to open their Stanley Cup Semifinal series.

www.bleachernation.com
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks Tradeable Players On Current Roster

The Blackhawks are in a rebuild, which means the roster will evolve over the next 12-24 months. Which current ‘Hawks players are marketable as trade assets for the team?. The Blackhawks have not qualified for the standard playoff format in several years. They are clearly not good enough right now to compete for Stanley Cups, or even deep playoff runs. That means they need to improve the roster, coaching, and organizational depth to get back to that point.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: They Released the Kraken…Now What?

The list of things to do for Stan Bowman and the Blackhawks front office is extensive this offseason. There are RFAs, UFAs, the Draft, and assembling a roster that can build on the surprising play of the 2020-2021 truncated season. But up next on the docket is the arrival of the Seattle Kraken, and their expansion draft which will impact the Chicago Blackhawks.
NHLHerald-Palladium

Lightning eliminate Hurricanes, advance to Cup semifinals

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy was at his best again with the Tampa Bay Lightning in position to close out a playoff series. Throw in a couple of timely goals from Brayden Point and Ross Colton, and the reigning Stanley Cup champions are a step closer to playing for another title.
NHLchatsports.com

Can the Chicago Blackhawks realistically draft Jesper Wallstedt?

EDMONTON, AB - DECEMBER 26: Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt #1 of Sweden skates against the Czech Republic during the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship at Rogers Place on December 26, 2020 in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images) The Chicago Blackhawks have the 11th overall selection in the 2021 NHL...
NHLbleachernation.com

Blackhawks Trio Wins Gold, U.S.-Canada Border Opening for NHL, Are the Canadiens for Real? And Other Blackhawks Bullets

Watching Chicago Blackhawks players hoisting a Cup in June is a very cathartic experience … even if it isn’t technically with the Blackhawks and it’s not the Stanley Cup. Hopefully, for the trio of Blackhawks who helped Canada win the IIHF World Championship yesterday (at least for two of them anyway), it’s not the last time they have the opportunity to lift a Cup. I can dream, right?
NHLblackhawkup.com

The Chicago Blackhawks were represented well at the IIHF World Championship

Although the NHL season is over for the Chicago Blackhawks, fans got to see a handful of Blackhawks players take the ice for one last time before heading into the offseason. There were a total of six Chicago Blackhawks` players participating in the IIHF, and three of those players walked away with gold medals around their necks with Canada winning in overtime against Finland 3-2.
NHLsemoball.com

Islanders eliminate Bruins, return to Stanley Cup semifinals

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) -- The New York Islanders fell behind after three games for the second straight series. Each time, they won three straight to advance, and now they're headed to the Stanley Cup semifinals for the second straight year. Brock Nelson scored twice in New York's three-goal second period,...
NHLchatsports.com

Should the Chicago Blackhawks bring in a veteran goalie?

Chicago Blackhawks, Collin Delia Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports. The Blackhawks experimented with the net during the 2020-21 season. Rather than keep longtime netminder, Corey Crawford, or bring in another veteran, Chicago went with three largely untested goalies for the duration of the regular season. Now that everyone has seen the results of three-man rotation in goal, it’s entirely possible that once free agency begins Chicago could bring in a veteran.
NHLbleachernation.com

Chicago Blackhawks Sign 2020 First-Round Pick Lukas Reichel

It was just a matter of time after the IIHF World Championships came to a close, but the Chicago Blackhawks announced on Wednesday that they have signed 2020 first-round draft pick Lukas Reichel to a three-year entry-level contract through the 2023-24 season at a $925,000 AAV Cap hit. Reichel was...
NHLPosted by
NBC Chicago

NHL Playoffs 2021: How Blackhawk Fans Can Watch the Semifinals

NHL playoffs 2021: How Blackhawk fans can watch the semifinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. And then there were four. We are down to the semifinals of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, with each division having one team still alive in the postseason. The squads left include the reigning Stanley Cup champion (Tampa Bay Lightning), the team that tied for the best regular-season record (Vegas Golden Knights), one of the best defensive groups (New York Islanders) and the team that had the worst record out of any playoff team (Montreal Canadiens).
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks ink a very talented young kid to a contract

The Chicago Blackhawks‘ farm system isn’t oozing with young talent but there are some very good players at the top of it. One of those players is Lukas Reichel. The Hawks selected Reichel to an entry-level deal yesterday and that is great news. He is going to come to North America with a chance to make the team and play pro hockey.
NHLbleachernation.com

Islanders Take Game One, Old vs. New, Johns Retires, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

A Sunday matinee hockey game is always a great time in the summer. The only game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Semifinal round that will be on NBC in the States, the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning didn’t disappoint. A tight 2-1 game went the way of the Islanders in Game One, giving them the first series lead against the defending Stanley Cup Champions.
NHLNew York Post

Referee helps doom Islanders with phantom Adam Pelech penalty

The Islanders are a no-excuse outfit. They did not do enough to win this Game 3. But you can’t make it up. One of the reasons they were defeated 2-1 by the Lightning at the Coliseum on Thursday to fall behind in the series, 2-1, is because one of the officials working the game did.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks Draft: There is 1 “best case scenario”

The 2021 NHL Draft Lottery awarded the Chicago Blackhawks the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. It isn’t necessarily the pick you want but it is what they have so they need to make the best of it and have a good offseason. 2020-21 was as unique of a season as there has been in the history of the sport which makes it even more possible to hit a home run with this pick. The scouting and development have been a bit different lately and the Hawks could take advantage.
NHLbleachernation.com

Chicago Blackhawks Sign Jakub Pour To Two-Year Deal

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Tuesday afternoon that they have signed Czech forward Jakub Pour to a two-year, entry-level deal. Pour is a former teammate of Dominik Kubalík at HC Plzen during the 2017-18 season. Pour’s two-year deal comes at a $842,500 AAV cap hit and runs through the 2022-23...
NHLbleachernation.com

Armia’s Army, Caufield’s Not So Small Impact, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

So the Montreal Canadiens are going to be a formidable opponent for the Vegas Golden Knights after all, eh? After dropping Game One to the Golden Knights 4-1, the Canadiens stormed back in Game Two to even the series heading back to Montreal. We got ourselves a series on both ends of the Stanley Cup Semifinal bracket and I’m here for it.
NHLbleachernation.com

Tied In Tampa, Where The Rules Are Made Up and Too Many Men Don’t Matter, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

We know that the Stanley Cup Playoffs have a different rule book than the regular season in the NHL. We’ve agreed to this for many, many years as fans and the players know that the game is going to be called differently. Referees in the postseason tend to swallow their whistles and let the game play out, more than calling the game by the rule book and potentially making a call late in a game that could swing the momentum drastically from one team to another, or even cost a team a game-winning goal. In last night’s Game Two between the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning, we again saw this postseason how the refs, by not wanting to influence the outcome of the game, influenced the outcome of the game.
NHLbleachernation.com

Canadiens Take Series Lead, Bleacher Nation in the Wild, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

So I won’t lie to you, for the first time this postseason, I watched zero minutes of Stanley Cup Playoff hockey last night. But I have a good reason (more down below). • In Game Three of the Stanley Cup Semifinal series between Vegas and Montreal, it took extra time, but the Canadiens were able to come up huge at home in overtime with a 3-2 win to take a 2-1 series lead. I know we’ve gone back and forth on this all postseason, but I think we can call the Canadiens for real. Like, they are for real a Cup contender after taking more wins from the Golden Knights than I, and the majority of people expected.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Wild, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Blackhawks, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, things are not looking good for the Minnesota Wild when it comes to a contract extension for Kirill Kaprizov. Meanwhile, pending UFA Dougie Hamilton might be interested in talking to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Boston Bruins are holding off on signing any free agents and the Chicago Blackhawks are looking to move Dylan Strome.