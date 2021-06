Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports. Believe what you want, but a recent Twitter thread shows more hypocrisy in baseball. While all eyes have been on the Houston Astros in the light of cheating over the past two years, MLB Analyst Ryan Spaeder released a Twitter thread after he stated that he’s “had enough, I think I am coming out with everything tomorrow.” This was Tweeted on Tuesday night, and after he slept on it, Spaeder released a series of Tweets about recent players and teams cheating in MLB that he has heard from sources.