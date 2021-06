Much has been said about the officiating in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but it all seemed to come to a head Friday night in game three of the semi-final series between the Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights. There were several missed calls throughout the game, with the biggest being a high-stick in overtime on Corey Perry that left him bleeding and having to go to the dressing room to get cleaned up. TSN analyst Craig Button got fired up when discussing the refereeing after the game.