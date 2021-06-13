ACHIEVE ANYTHING WITH A PINCH OF PATIENCE & MAKING PEACE WITH YOUR PAST

Is there anything more elating or reassuring in a relationship than hearing those three little words? Indeed, when someone says, “I love you,” they’re saying a whole lot. They don’t just like you. They don’t just happen to enjoy your company for a little Netflix and chilling. They care deeply about you, they feel a strong connection to you, and best of all, they want you to know it. But what if your girlfriend or boyfriend doesn’t say, “I love you”? Should you be worried? Or is it possible that your relationship is still OK, regardless of the fact that your SO hasn’t uttered those three little words?