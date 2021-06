Robert Page has not savoured the array of trophies Ryan Giggs did across a glittering playing career but there is no doubting his pride at leading his country at a European Championship. Colours pinned to the mast, it radiates in his voice. “I’m from Tylorstown in the valleys and to play for your country is a great honour … but to manage it in a major tournament like this is unbelievable,” he says. “I left the valleys at 16 years old to go and pursue a career.”