Golf's third major of the year has arrived, as Torrey Pines will play host to the 2021 U.S. Open. The course is the location of the Farmers Insurance Open, which is a yearly stop on the PGA Tour’s schedule. However, it will have a different look than we are accustomed to. The south course at Torrey Pines will be played for all four rounds. They’ve adjusted the course for this week’s Open, as it will play as a par 71 at roughly 7,605 yards.