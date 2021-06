Carson Wentz will have a plethora of weapons to work with this season, but one of the guys which many people and fans will have their eyes on is wideout Parris Campbell. The third-year wide receiver, when healthy, has had a few different instances where his track-like speed and big-play YAC abilities have been on display during games. Now that he’s 100% healthy, what are some realistic expectations for him going into the 2021 season?