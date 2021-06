The Brooklyn Nets face the Milwaukee Bucks in Game Seven back at home in the Barclays Center this evening. The Nets have been plagued by injuries in the series, forcing them to change their rotations every fame. The Bucks have struggled to win in Brooklyn, but after commanding performances in Game Six by both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, the Bucks may have more energy than the beaten-up Nets. What really matters is which version of James Harden shows up in Brooklyn tonight.