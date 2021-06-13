UFC 263 results: Paul Craig snaps Jamahal Hill's arm, pummels him until referee steps in
A bad-blood matchup ended in a grotesque fashion, which left one fighter with a severely injured arm at UFC 263. Paul Craig and Jamahal Hill finally got their hands on one another in Saturday's pay-per-view main card opener. Craig (15-4-1 MMA, 7-4-1 UFC) stopped Hill (8-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) after he snapped the American's arm in a triangle and pummeled him with strikes. The stoppage came at 1:59 of Round 1 and was deemed a TKO due to injury.