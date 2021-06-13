Penn State football's historical record against every Big 12 member

Penn State does not have a long and deep history playing most teams from the Big 12, but they do have a storied history with one of its members. Penn State and West Virginia have a series that dates back to the early part of the 20th century. The former regional rivalry is still the third-most played series for Penn State (it's also the third-most played series for West Virginia; both schools have played Pitt the most, followed by Syracuse) and the series will finally be renewed for the first time since 1992 when they open a home-and-home series in 2023 and 2024.