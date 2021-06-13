Report: Billups, D'Antoni, Hammon among top candidates to be next Blazers coach
Whoever becomes the next Trail Blazer coach is stepping into a pressure cooker: The best player in franchise history - Damian Lillard - appears to be evaluating his loyalty to the organization, the GM just threw the last coach under the bus for the team's poor defense (despite a roster not built to defend well), and the expectations of ownership and the fan base are high. Maybe unrealistically high.www.dailymagazine.news