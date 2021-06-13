Report: Billups, D'Antoni, Hammon among top candidates to be next Blazers coach

For the past eight years, Damian Lillard has been playing at an All-Star level, having made 6 All-Star games and arguably being snubbed in two years. Over the past two years, Lillard has been in MVP conversation due to his ability to carry his team and his trademark “Dame Time,” when he takes over in the fourth quarter. However, Lillard’s Blazers have never been able to get over the hump and into the true contenders’ category with the team’s highest regular-season finish being the third seed and his best playoff run ending in the western conference finals. While their conference finals run seemed to be a sign of good things to come, since that season, the Blazers have had difficult regular seasons and early exits from the playoffs, being eliminated in the first round in two consecutive seasons.