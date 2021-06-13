Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Report: Billups, D'Antoni, Hammon among top candidates to be next Blazers coach

By NBC Sports
dailymagazine.news
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhoever becomes the next Trail Blazer coach is stepping into a pressure cooker: The best player in franchise history - Damian Lillard - appears to be evaluating his loyalty to the organization, the GM just threw the last coach under the bus for the team's poor defense (despite a roster not built to defend well), and the expectations of ownership and the fan base are high. Maybe unrealistically high.

www.dailymagazine.news
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike D'antoni
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Terry Stotts
Person
Chauncey Billups
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Magic#Roman#The Blazers Report#Trail Blazers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
MassLive.com

Celtics coaching rumors: Chauncey Billups, Ime Udoka among assistants Boston has permission to interview (report)

The Celtics’ coaching search started internally during the past week but it is expected to expand in the coming days. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Brad Stevens has reached out to several franchises in order to gain permission to interview at least five assistant coaches, several are which are still involved with their current teams during the postseason.
NBANBC Sports

Blazers HC candidate Chauncey Billups in consideration for Celtics HC job

The Boston Celtics have begun their head coaching search to supplant Brad Stevens, and one of their interviewed candidates was LA Clippers assistant coach Chauncey Billups. Billups, a former Celtic during his playing days, is viewed as the “likely choice” to be Terry Stotts’ successor with the Portland Trail Blazers.
NBANBC Sports

Report: Celtics among teams interested in Mike D'Antoni

Add another name to the Boston Celtics head coach watchlist. Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Mike D'Antoni has received interest for the Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic head coach openings, ESPN's Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday. D'Antoni is an NBA coaching veteran who took his first head coach job with...
NBANBC Sports

Rumor: Celtics, Blazers have interest in D’Antoni as coach

Along with Jason Kidd, if there was one name to bet on coming up everywhere once coaching vacancies started to open up, it was Mike D’Antoni. Sure enough, the first rumors of teams — the Celtics, Trail Blazers, and Magic — wanting to talk to D’Antoni about their coaching vacancies have circulated. This time it’s via Jordan Shultz of ESPN.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Sam Amick Says Mike D'Antoni Is Interested In Coaching The Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have recently fired Terry Stotts, their head coach. The decision from the franchise was understandable, as the Portland Trail Blazers lost in the first round to the Denver Nuggets, despite the Nuggets having some key rotation players injured, namely Jamal Murray and Will Barton. There will...
NBAbasketballnews.com

Chauncey Billups, Becky Hammon leading candidates for Portland job

LA Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups and San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon have emerged among the leading candidates and advanced to second interviews in the Portland Trail Blazers' search for a head coach, sources told ESPN. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. ANALYSIS: Wojnarowski added that both assistants are set for...
NBASLAM

Mike D’Antoni Interviews for Blazers Amidst Head Coach Search

Just yesterday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania fleshed out the Portland Trail Blazers’ list of top head coach candidates, with familiar names like Chauncey Billups, Dawn Staley, Brent Barry and Becky Hammon looking for their first head coaching gig at the NBA level. As of this morning, the only person with...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Chauncey Billups favored for Blazers' coaching job?

There is the belief among insiders that Billups, who played point guard, is an early favorite. 24 hours ago – via Jeff Zillgitt and Mark Medina @ USA Today. Allen wanted the list to include women candidates, and San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon will interview for the job, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about candidates. The Blazers also received permission to speak with South Carolina women’s coach Dawn Staley.
NBAbasketballnews.com

League executives 'continue to pinpoint' Chauncey Billups as next Blazers coach

Portland general manager Neil Olshey, for example, told reporters his front office plans to meet with 20 to 25 candidates. However, league sources have long expected and continue to pinpoint Clippers assistant coach and former Finals MVP Chauncey Billups as the likely next head coach of Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers.
NBABlazer's Edge

Hammon & Billups to Interview with Blazers on Tuesday

The Trail Blazers continued their coaching search by interviewing Spurs assistant Becky Hammon and Chauncey Billups on Tuesday. According to a report from NBC Sports Northwest’s Dwight Jaynes, the Blazers had both Hammon and Billups on the schedule for today. League sources have confirmed that the Trail Blazers will be...
NBANBC Sports

Blazers aren't only team talking to Becky Hammon, Chauncey Billups

League sources have confirmed that the Trail Blazers will be interviewing San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon and Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups today for their vacant head coaching job. Hammon, who has been on the Spurs' coaching staff since 2014, and Billups, a former NBA player and...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Sixers: Pros and cons of trading for Damian Lillard

For the past eight years, Damian Lillard has been playing at an All-Star level, having made 6 All-Star games and arguably being snubbed in two years. Over the past two years, Lillard has been in MVP conversation due to his ability to carry his team and his trademark “Dame Time,” when he takes over in the fourth quarter. However, Lillard’s Blazers have never been able to get over the hump and into the true contenders’ category with the team’s highest regular-season finish being the third seed and his best playoff run ending in the western conference finals. While their conference finals run seemed to be a sign of good things to come, since that season, the Blazers have had difficult regular seasons and early exits from the playoffs, being eliminated in the first round in two consecutive seasons.
NBANBA

REPORTS: Hammon, Billups To Get Second Interviews

After parting ways with Terry Stotts the day after being eliminated from the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Trail Blazers are reportedly making progress in their search for a new head coach. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, after interviewing with the Trail Blazers last week, both Spurs assistant Becky Hammon and...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Mike D'Antoni drawing interest as head-coaching candidate

Mike D’Antoni, a two-time Coach of the Year who has coached five different NBA teams since 1998, is once again expected to be a candidate for teams making head-coaching changes this offseason, according to Jordan Schultz of ESPN (Twitter link). League sources tell Schultz that D’Antoni is receiving interest from...