Bennion Creek Fire Expands to Rugged Country, 10% Contained
Date Started: June 4, 2021 Location: Bennison Ridge, Manti- La Sal NF, UT. Cause: Natural Total acres: 6514 Containment: 10% Total Personnel: 227. The Bennion Creek fire has continued to expand in remote and rugged country northwest of Scofield Reservoir. The fire is burning in the area between Skyline and Starvation roads, on the Manti-La Sal National Forest. An evacuation and closures remain in effect for areas affected by the fire. Firefighters are working aggressively to contain the fire, protect structures and mop up perimeter lines.etvnews.com