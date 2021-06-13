Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jerome Baker, Dolphins "haven't really talked about" new contract

By ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
dailymagazine.news
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinebacker Jerome Baker is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, but it doesn't sound like an extension with the Dolphins is imminent. Baker followed up a 126-tackle season in 2019 by recording 112 tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles for Miami last season, which made him a key part of their defense. Baker said this week that he'd like to remain a part of the team for a long time, but he and the Dolphins "haven't really talked about anything" regarding his contract.

www.dailymagazine.news
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#New Guys#American Football#The Dolphins Defense#Pro Football Talk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Dolphins show commitment in Jerome Baker

The former Ohio State football player signed a contract extension this past weekend with the Dolphins. Miami shows a commitment to him and his great play. There are a lot of Ohio State football players in the NFL right now. Most of them have been extremely successful at the next level. One of those players is Jerome Baker, who is a linebacker for the Miami Dolphins. Baker was a third-round pick back in 2018.
NFLMiami Herald

Miami Dolphins give three-year extension to linebacker Jerome Baker

Two days after Jerome Baker said he wanted to finish his career with the Dolphins, the Dolphins gave a three-year contract extension to the fourth-year linebacker on Sunday. Baker agreed to a three-year, $39 million extension, agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Miami Herald and others. The deal includes $28.4 million guaranteed.
NFLFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Kelly: How much is Jerome Baker worth to the Miami Dolphins? | Commentary

Jerome Baker can talk as much as he wants about how he loves the Miami Dolphins organization, their fans, the community and the South Florida culture. “I want to play here for the rest of my career. I love it here,” Baker said Friday, at the conclusion of the Dolphins’ on-field work during the Organized Team Activities portion of the offseason. “I love the fans. I love the organization. I love everybody here.
NFLRealGM

Dolphins, LB Jerome Baker Agree Upon Three-Year, $39M Deal

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract extension with linebacker Jerome Baker. The deal includes $28.4 million guaranteed. A 2018 third-round pick, Baker was approaching the final year of his rookie deal. "I want to play here for the rest of my career. I love it...
NFLNFL

Miami tackle machine Jerome Baker not worried about new deal 'right now'

Over the last two years, linebacker ﻿Jerome Baker﻿ has somewhat quietly been the Miami Dolphins' most prolific defender. Having combined for 238 tackles in that span, Baker's been the team's leading tackler in each of the past two seasons and is coming off a 2020 showing in which he added a career-high seven sacks.
NFLThe Phinsider

The Splash Zone 6/12/21: Jerome Baker Would Like To Finish Career With Dolphins

Back in 2018, the Dolphins selected Jerome Baker in the third round and every year since he’s been a consistent force on the Dolphins defense. Last season, he had one of the Dolphins most memorable defensive plays when he sacked Patrick Mahomes for a 30 yard loss. Baker isn’t the flashiest of players but he is just constantly around the football as you can tell by his tackle numbers as he’s constantly near the top of the list on the Dolphins defense. He is entering the last year of his rookie deal and voiced yesterday that he would love to be a Dolphin for his entire football career.
NFLNBC Sports

Emmanuel Ogbah will be at Dolphins minicamp, wants a new contract

The Dolphins have worked without defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah thus far this offseason, but they’ll get a chance to see him this week. Ogbah’s agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed on WSVN that his client will join the team for this week’s mandatory minicamp. Ogbah is in the final year of his contract and Rosenhaus also confirmed that he’s looking for a new deal with the Dolphins.
NFLYardbarker

Three moves the Dolphins should make after signing Jerome Baker to extension

The Miami Dolphins took care of one of their offseason priorities on Sunday, signing star linebacker Jerome Baker to a three-year, $39 million extension. Baker, 24, has been brilliant since the Dolphins selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft from Ohio State. Last season alone, the linebacker recorded 112 tackles, 11 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. He’s going to be a catalyst for head coach Brian Flores’ defense over the next several years.
NFLThe Phinsider

The Splash Zone 6/14/21: Dolphins Lock Up Jerome Baker For 3 More Years

Before the weekend, Jerome Baker was unsure if he would get a contract extension before the season began. Fast forward to yesterday and the Dolphins rewarded Baker with a three year extension. It’s so well deserved as Baker has steadily improved each season and the coaching staff loves working with him.
NFLdailymagazine.news

Why Dolphins' Xavien Howard is justified with desire for new contract

"This is a little bit of a unique situation. I'm sure you guys all understand this." Brian Flores and the Miami Dolphins don't typically talk about player contracts in the public realm. But on Tuesday, as the Dolphins welcomed the rest of their team back to the team facility for mandatory mini-camp, Flores was left little choice. Xavien Howard was not in attendance. And after months of speculation, the levees finally broke open. Miami had a holdout on their hand.
NFLallfans.co

Dolphins legend Dan Marino explains why he’s ‘really excited’ about Tua Tagovailoa’s future in Miami

It’s been 22 years since Dan Marino retired from football and in that time, the Miami Dolphins still haven’t found anyone to replace their former star quarterback. Since Marino’s retirement, the Dolphins have churned through a total of 22 quarterbacks and after spending nearly two decades looking for someone to replace him, the team is hoping that they’ve finally found the answer in Tua Tagovailoa.
NFLUSA Today

Salary cap, unsigned rookies are hurdles to Xavien Howard restructure

The Miami Dolphins’ upcoming decision regarding the contract desires of CB Xavien Howard is going to be a complicated one. And regardless of what direction the Dolphins choose to take, there will be ripple effects that are felt throughout much of the rest of the roster. Either Miami trades Howard and the dynamics of Miami’s defense shifts or the team will concede to Howard’s contract demands and there will be financial implications on the rest of the roster. Could the Dolphins try to play hard ball and call Howard’s bluff? Surely they could. But if Howard is willing to miss games, that would also be the worst case scenario for all involved.
NFLNBC Sports

Dolphins indeed have a “unique situation” with Xavien Howard contract

Dolphins coach Brian Flores describes the contract problem with cornerback Xavien Howard as a “unique situation.” Flores is absolutely right in his assessment of it. The Dolphins signed Howard two years ago to a five-year extension at a time when he had one year left on his rookie deal, putting him under contract for six total years. Hyped as a record deal paying Howard $15.05 million per year in new money, the six-year contract actually had a value of $12.75 million per year at signing.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Dolphins Notebook: Final OTA, Baker, Fuller, Camps

After the Miami Dolphins wrapped up their final OTA of 2021, an unidentified man spoke as the players and coaches gathered around him. Whoever the speaker was, he made everybody crack up on several occasions and another week of practice ended on a good note. Before the speech, strength and...