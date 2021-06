(KUTV) — ) —U.S. 6 remains closed at milepost 221 at the Emma Park Road junction to milepost 230 at the US-191 junction, bridging the border of Utah and Carbon counties. "Drivers should use Emma Park Road and US-191 as an alternate route around the closure and should expect delays. The detour route adds about 8 miles and 12 minutes to regular travel. Use caution in the area. There is no current estimate on when lanes will reopen," according to Utah Fire Info.