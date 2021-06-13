Review: Broadway star O'Hara tells her story through song in Lied Center show
Kelli O’Hara, appropriately enough, opened her show Saturday at the Lied Center for Performing Arts with a song from “The King and I.”. But it wasn’t one of the numbers she sang in her Tony Award-winning performance as Anna. Rather, it was “I Have Dreamed,” setting the tone for a show in which she told her personal story by weaving together songs from Stephen Sondheim, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Marvin Hamlisch and Cole Porter.journalstar.com