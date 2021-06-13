Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Review: Broadway star O'Hara tells her story through song in Lied Center show

By L. Kent Wolgamott
Lincoln Journal Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelli O’Hara, appropriately enough, opened her show Saturday at the Lied Center for Performing Arts with a song from “The King and I.”. But it wasn’t one of the numbers she sang in her Tony Award-winning performance as Anna. Rather, it was “I Have Dreamed,” setting the tone for a show in which she told her personal story by weaving together songs from Stephen Sondheim, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Marvin Hamlisch and Cole Porter.

