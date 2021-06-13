Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Pitchers & Top Stacks for Sunday, June 13

By Awesemo
dailymagazine.news
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday, June 13, has a frontloaded 11-game slate with nine tilts in the 1 p.m. time slot. Let's get into the top MLB DFS picks for pitchers and stacks for Yahoo, DraftKings and FanDuel. Be sure head over to the Awesemo MLB DFS home page for all the best written...

www.dailymagazine.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Jon Duplantier
Person
Michael Pineda
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Adrian Houser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Dfs#Fantasy Baseball#Yahoo#Mlb Cheat Sheets#Mlb Dfs Picks#Washington Mlb Dfs#Era#Orioles#Yankees#The Twin Cities#Diamondbacks#Dodgers And Athletics#Seattle Mariners#Dfs Salary#American Family Field#Brewers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Depth-first search
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
DraftKings
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
Related
MLBrotoballer.com

Rookie Report: Prospect Risers and Fallers for Week 12

Welcome to the latest edition of RotoBaller’s Recently Promoted Prospects series for fantasy baseball! Here I discuss some recently promoted MLB prospects and rookies , making note of what I think their upside could be for fantasy baseball managers, and whether they are potential risers or fallers. We have seen...
MLBrotoballer.com

MLB DFS Prop Picks for 6/7 - Monkey Knife Fight

The 2021 MLB Season is moving along nicely and we are having a ton of fun with pitcher strikeouts props so far. We will be here week in and week out offering up advice for some of the best prop picks in the industry with Monkey Knife Fight. Our friends...
MLBfantraxhq.com

MLB DFS LOOK AHEAD: STACKS & FADES FOR JUNE 7 – 10

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. One of the biggest traps in MLB DFS can be the hot streak. Take Cedric Mullins, for example. He has 12 hits, three home runs, four RBI, and seven runs in just his last five games – raising his batting average 27 points. Is this the real Mullins? What about the previous 13 games where he had just 11 hits, no home runs, and two RBI and his batting average dropped 18 points? There is plenty of research that shows the concept of a hot streak in baseball is real, but one 0-for-4 game can quickly pour some cold water on that idea. Be sure when you play DFS, you are paying for the potential production, not past successes. Analyze the viability of the streak continuing before your stack or fade list.
MLBfantasyalarm.com

MLB DFS Hit & Run: Core Plays - June 7

What is going on #FANation. Very strange Monday with just three games on the slate. DraftKings is going with a two-game featured slate while FanDuel is giving us the full three games. Key News & Notes. Marlins vs Red Sox - Boston -190 favorite with an over/under run line of...
MLBbettingpros.com

Top 3 MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, June 8th (2021)

All 30 teams take the field on an action-packed Tuesday, one day removed from a three-game Major League Baseball slate. Of the notable series starting today, the Braves and Phillies look to keep within striking distance of the first-place Mets in the NL East, while the Red Sox and Astros meet in a possible playoff preview. From an individual standpoint, Cleveland’s Shane Bieber and Tampa Bay’s Tyler Glasnow get another opportunity to add to their American League Cy Young candidacy.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Stacks: Tuesday 6/8

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. CASH STACKS. Houston Astros (vs. Boston Red Sox - SP Martin Perez)
MLBrotoballer.com

FanDuel MLB DFS Lineup Picks (6/11/21): Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice

We’re set for a big 13-game Friday night slate that features seven games in venues that rank in the top half of MLB in ESPN’s Park Factor rating. That gives us plenty of hitters to choose from, but there are also some high-end pitching options available. The most elite pitcher...
MLBFakeTeams

MLB DFS: Best/worst plays for Thursday, June 10th

It’s a six-game slate on DraftKings tonight, beginning at 7:05 PM ET. It looks like some there could be some weather impact in the SFG/WAS game, so be sure to check on that before lock with whoever your favorite weatherperson happens to be (it ain’t me, babe). Honestly, I can’t check Twitter behind the ole firewall, so I can’t tell you exactly what my favorite weatehrperson is saying. So...check yours! And hopefully all the pieces mentioned below are still actionable by the time tonight locks.
MLBrotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (6/11/21): MLB DFS Lineups

Happy Friday, RotoBallers! Because of an early St. Louis-Chicago game at Wrigley Field and a bizarrely-timed two-game interleague set between New York and Philadelphia, we are "down" to 13 games on the featured Friday slate. It all starts at 7:05 pm ET with San Francisco visiting Washington and goes all the way until Texas and Oakland throw out the first pitch at 10:10 pm ET. With summer finally coming into view, we don't have nearly as many weather casualties as we did earlier in the year. As of this writing, the only game on red alert is the San Francisco-Washington contest. That would cost us another chance to play Max Scherzer and push back Kevin Gausman to Sunday or the beginning of next week. Fortunately, the slate is not lacking in pivot options at starting pitcher.
MLBnumberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Sunday 6/13/21

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
MLBsportsmemo.com

Mikey Sports TOP MLB Sunday

The PLAY: Denver Nuggets +3.0 (-110) Mikey Sports has been on an INCREDIBLE 37-15 (71%) RUN over his last 56 MLB picks! He has now made $1,000/game bettors $18,170 in profits since June 26, 2018. Join Mikey Sports with his Spread for Sunday on Rangers v. Dodgers!. Consultant Bio. Mikey...
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals vs. Cubs odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, Sunday Night Baseball predictions for June 13 from top model

The St. Louis Cardinals will look to turn around their recent fortunes when they take on the National League Central rival Chicago Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball. The Cardinals (32-32), who are 16-17 on the road this season, are 2-8 in their last 10 games. The Cubs (37-27), who are 23-10 at home on the year, have won five of the last six games in the series. Chicago has won 14 of 19 and is tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the division.
MLBBleacher Report

Pitcher Power Rankings: How Every MLB Team's Ace Stacks Up

It's the year of the pitcher, so every team should have a dominant ace right?. Well, not necessarily. But mostly, yes. There are a lot of quality pitchers leading staffs around the league. Some teams have more than one. The Los Angeles Angels can't even get one. With that said,...
MLBjioforme.com

Top 100 Pitchers • D1 Baseball – MLB Sports

We brought the fever Heat sheet I painted the corners Control artist.. Now, it’s time to break down the overall analysis of top-performing pitchers in the 2021 college baseball season. This is not a draft list, is One way to identify potential prospects. We have divided the pitching into three...
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Saturday 6/19/21

The beauty of daily fantasy baseball is that the top targets are different each and every day. Whether it's the right-handed catcher who destroys left-handed pitching or the mid-range hurler facing a depleted lineup, you're not going to find yourself using the same assets time after time. While this breaks...
MLBlineups.com

MLB Week 13 Hitting Waiver Wire: Taking A Flyer On Miami’s Jesus Sanchez

No, this isn’t Jarred Kelenic or Julio Rodríguez. It’s not even Taylor Trammell. It’s Jake Fraley, Seattle’s 26-year-old twenty-first overall prospect. While by no means does Fraley share the prospect pedigree that any of these other three share, he’s made the absolute most of his opportunity in 2021. Having debuted back in 2019, and appearing in 2020 as well, Fraley was rather underwhelming thus far in his brief major league appearances. So far in 82 plate appearances this season however, Fraley is slashing .254/.463/.492 with four home runs, 16 RBIs, four stolen bases, and 13 runs. Perhaps most encouraging is the 19-to-22 strikeout-to-walk ratio. 22 walks in 82 plate appearances! This isn’t completely out of nowhere, either, as his four-year-plus minor league career suggests his plate discipline is real. For his professional career, he has a strikeout percentage less than 20 and a walk percentage close to 10. He was never a big power hitter, but a spike in homers in 2019 was a hopeful sign that he’d developed that part of his game. So far in 2021, he’s hit four dingers in just 82 plate appearances. Fraley was already expected to contribute in some other categories, such as average and steals, but adding home runs to his profile could certainly make him a valuable fantasy player moving forward.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/19

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!