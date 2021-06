The Bear Fire has once again forced the closure of U.S. 6 in Price Canyon. After briefly reopening just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday, the highway was closed again in both directions between mile markers 221 and 230 just after 10 a.m. As of about 8 p.m., there was no word on when it may reopen. Traffic is being detoured to Emma Park Road and U.S. 191.