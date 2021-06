Pv magazine: The slow uptake of rooftop solar in India is itself a challenge to solution providers. Why has rooftop solar not taken off in a big way in India?. Sunil Thamaran: The number one issue that we have seen in India is the change in policy from time to time and the lack of awareness about the changes. For example, earlier, we had a net metering policy. Now we have a gross metering policy. Changes have been proposed back and forth at various times in different states. And when this happens, training and awareness are lacking at the implementer level, like Discoms or even the installer.