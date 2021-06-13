PBRT Alabama Select: Day 3 Scout Blog

Detailed notes and video on a few players from the Region 5A semifinals on Tuesday night at War Memorial. Loper has an athletic frame with projection left. Stands around 6-foot-3 and has room to fill out. Normal effort delivery, hips and shoulders are level, front leg swings open to landing slightly closed off. On hand break glove hand gets up quick and creates some deception. Arm swing is short and quick from a three-quarter arm slot. The fastball was sprayed around the zone early on in the game and settled in with more efficiency later on. It was mostly fastball-curveball, but he did show a few changeups throughout his four innings. The fastball sat 83-87 early on, mostly being 84-86, and touching 88 a few times. In the third and fourth the velo faded a bit into the 82-84 range, but the control got better. The breaking ball had 12/6 shape and flashed some nice depth at times. The breaking ball sat between 69-72 mph throughout his outing and had above average feel for the zone. The few changeups he threw were between 77-80 mph. Loper did not find many barrels while facing a strong offensive team in Cox. Definitely an interesting 2022 that has has a chance to be a sleeper arm in the class.