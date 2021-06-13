Cancel
Albertville, AL

PBRT Alabama Select: Day 3 Scout Blog

By Alabama Scouting Staff
prepbaseballreport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PBRT Alabama Select continued yesterday in Albertville, AL at the beautiful & brand-new Sand Mountain Sports Complex, which features four artificial-turf fields. Although the forecast called for some rain throughout the day, the third day of games across four age divisions (14U, 15U, 16U, 17U) was only interrupted once due to lightning, but quickly was resumed thanks to the turf fields. Our scouts were on hand for the games played, and there were plenty of standout performances throughout the day, both at the plate and on the mound. Teams and players were well-represented throughout the southeast part of the country, making for a perfect day of baseball.

