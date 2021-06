Coming off a bunch of releases already this year, Dj Iceman is back with a new project just for producers. “So over the last few years I’ve been seeing (And supporting) guys and companies that make sample packs and I’ve just been in awe of what they do. digging, pulling, curating samples and releasing sample packs that are loved and appreciated by guys like me, and I always wanted to do the same thing. So over the years I’ve been compiling my own library, (while watchin a LOT of YouTube vids. LOL) and making my own packs” And now the release of those packs are here.