President Biden to become 13th U.S. President to meet Queen Elizabeth

By American Voices
MSNBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish historian Andrew Roberts joins Chris Jansing on MSNBC Reports to talk about President Biden's meeting with Queen Elizabeth on Sunday. The two briefly met in 1982 when Biden was a United States Senator.

