President Biden to become 13th U.S. President to meet Queen Elizabeth

NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Yuval Weber, Global Fellow at the Wilson Institute, about how the U.S. and Russia relationship is shifting under the Biden administration. So as we mentioned, President Biden heads to Geneva later this week to sit down with Vladimir Putin. Hanging over that summit is that 2018 Helsinki meeting between former President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. And as a reminder, that is when Trump stood next to Putin, and took Putin's side, not U.S. intelligence agencies, on the key question of whether Russia had interfered in the 2016 presidential election.