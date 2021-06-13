Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

8 Reasons ‘In The Heights’ Stumbled At The Box Office

By Scott Mendelson
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the Heights is exactly the kind of movie everyone claims to want but then ignores when Hollywood actually makes it. We played ourselves. Warner Bros. had been trying to keep expectations in check for the last few months, knowing full-well that In the Heights was being commercially overhyped and that the online fandom/anticipation was not being matched outside the film nerd bubble. Hence the nationwide free Mother's Day sneak preview and the deluge of free word-of-mouth screenings leading up to the film's domestic theatrical debut. Even while Warner Bros. sold the living hell out of this $55 million musical, they knew they weren't breaking through. At their best, Warner Bros.' marketing is the best in the business at turning non-franchise films into "got to see this in theatres" event movies. Think, offhand, Magic Mike, The Conjuring, Gravity, American Sniper, It, A Star Is Born and Crazy Rich Asians. Unfortunately, the magic didn't work this time.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

218K+
Followers
54K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Channing Tatum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Heights#Straight Outta Compton#Gravity#American Sniper#A Quiet Place#Tom Jerry#Hustlers#Hairspray#Hispanic#Americans#Wed Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Gerard Butler Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix All Week

Back in the summer of 2013, most analysts were expecting the battle of ‘Die Hard in the White House’ movies to be comfortably won by White House Down. After all, director Roland Emmerich boasted a proven track record for helming mega budget blockbusters that did major business at the box office, and he had two big stars in the lead roles with Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum. Olympus Has Fallen, meanwhile, hailed from the solid but unspectacular Antoine Fuqua, with the action hero/president combo filled by Gerard Butler and Aaron Eckhart.
Moviesyournewsnet.com

Entertainment with Eden: Box Office Report

Hi I’m Eden Lane here with your Entertainment Report. Disney's Cruella dropped one spot from last weekend to third place this weekend earning an estimated $11.24 million. The ten-day start for Cruella has reached $43.68 million. This weekend The Horror Sequels fought it out. but ultimately A Quiet Place Part...
MoviesGamespot

The Conjuring 3 Tops The Box Office

The latest US box office figures are in, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It won the weekend with $24 million. That's below the $25 million that was project, according to Collider, but it's a good result as more and more people head back to the cinemas. The...
Moviesamtrib.com

AT THE MOVIES: 96k reasons why 'In the Heights 'is simply glorious

When I was but a few hours old, my Uncle Doug held me in his arms and he softly sang to me the opening song of Oklahoma! I suppose I was doomed from the start to be a fan of musicals. Beyond my own emotional attachment to the genre, though, I've often wondered, why do I, and so many other people, like musicals? Is it just the spectacle of the whole thing? Is it the earworm tunes? The dance choreography? All the best parts of musicals are on fully display in In the Heights, a film adaptation of the 2008 Broadway musical of the same name. This musical is about the residents of Washington Heights and covers people who don't normally get to have their stories told. Systemic racism and byproducts of it like gentrification keep these voices silent both on the stage and off it. Now, not only do these denizens get to voice their opinions, they get to sing them to the heavens.
MoviesMiddletown Press

Box Office: 'In the Heights' Disappoints With $11 Million Opening Weekend

“In the Heights,” the acclaimed adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway show, didn’t hit all the right notes in its box office debut. The Warner Bros. musical generated a wane $11.4 million from 3,456 U.S. theaters in its first four days of release, below earlier expectations suggesting the feel-good film would reach $20 million. “In the Heights” also opened on HBO Max, the streaming service owned by the studio’s parent company WarnerMedia, though the company didn’t report its digital viewership.
Moviesfayettevilleflyer.com

Chu, Miranda’s “In the Heights” soars to cure box-office ills

Most film pundits believed it would take a big-budget action movie to rekindle the movie box-office after it suffered from its own Covid-19 induced illness for more than a year. They may be right. “Top Gun: Maverick” soars into theaters for the rescue on June 26, and Disney’s latest Marvel...
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Box Office: ‘In The Heights’ Out Of Rhythm With $11M, ‘A Quiet Place 2’ Hits $185M Worldwide

In its third week, A Quiet Place Part II fended off the challenge of In the Heights and crossed the $100M mark. Worldwide the film has amassed $185M in total. This one hurts my soul a little bit. Despite the rave reviews, tons of marketing including a run of celebrity endorsements only rivaled by Presidential election campaigns, In the Heights opened with just $11.4M. There will be others who are going to dissect the reasons for this disappointing debut, but I chalk it up to one thing. WB’s decision to open it in theaters and HBO Max hurt it, and they never made the case for it to be seen outside of streaming. It was easy to make that claim with blockbusters Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat, but a street level musical with no A-list stars is a different story. This result isn’t really a shock, though, as frustrating as it is.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

‘In the Heights’ & ‘Peter Rabbit 2’ Lower In Opening Box Office – Talesbuzz

SATURDAY UPDATE: Refresh for updates While it appeared that the summer box office was dusting itself off from the pandemic over the last two weeks, both newcomers Warner Bros. highly anticipated Jon M. Chu directed Lin-Manuel Miranda musical In the Heights and Sony’s Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway are currently filing less than spectacular results respectively with a No. 1 rank of $5M Friday, $13M 3-day and No. 4 place of $4M Friday, and $10.2M 30-day.
MoviesPosted by
AFP

'Quiet Place' again tops NAmerica box office, edging 'Heights'

Paramount's frightening "A Quiet Place: Part II" returned to first place in North American theaters this weekend, as the much-ballyhooed film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical "In the Heights" fell short of expectations, industry analysts said Sunday. "Heights" thus fell short of early estimates that it might hit $15 million to $20 million, its in-theater total hurt no doubt as it debuted simultaneously on the HBO Max streaming service.
Lotteryimdb.com

Box Office: ‘In the Heights’ Dancing to Subdued $13 Million Debut

Warner Bros. movie musical “In the Heights” is poised to top the domestic box office this weekend, though its 3-day estimate now sits lower than previous predictions. Earlier in the week, “In the Heights” — directed by Jon M. Chu and based on the musical created by Lin-Manuel Miranda — was expected to generate more than $20 million in its debut weekend. But now, with the film bringing in only $4.9 million on Friday from 3,456 theaters, its 3-day estimate has fallen to just under $13 million.
Moviescelebritypage.com

'A Quiet Place Part II' Beats Out 'In The Heights' in the Weekend Box Office

The film that released three weeks ago reclaimed its number one spot and surprisingly beat out In The Heights to do so. This weekend was full of box office surprises with many in the industry still questioning how exactly the pandemic has affected theaters. Not only the pandemic, but also the release of movies on streaming services may be seriously affecting the numbers as viewers are left questioning why they should pay more for a theater ticket if they already have access to the film with their monthly streaming fee.
Moviesimdb.com

‘In the Heights’ Box Office Bust: Why It’s Not HBO Max’s Fault and 5 Other Takeaways

There was a lot of hope from theater owners and industry observers that Warner Bros.’ “In the Heights” would help maintain, or even grow, the recent box office momentum. Instead, the film opened to just $11.4 million and lost what was expected to be an easy No. 1 launch to the third weekend of Paramount’s “A Quiet Place — Part II.” . With critical acclaim and early Oscar buzz, there had been hope that the Jon M. Chu musical would capture a section of the audience that isn’t interested in horror films like “A Quiet Place” but searching for a feel-good movie after the hardships of the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead, the film has fallen short of even the most conservative of expectations. Even franchise tentpoles released during the worst stages of the pandemic — “Wonder Woman 1984” opened to $16.7 million on Christmas weekend — have outperformed “In the Heights.”While there’s still time.