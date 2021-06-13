National runner-up finish for Central Missouri baseball

Central Missouri Baseball’s run for a national championship fell one game short. The Mules won earlier in the day to advance to the national championship game, but couldn’t overcome a red-hot Wingate Bulldogs team who lost their first game of the tournament, before winning five straight, including a 5-3 win over the Mules in the championship game. The Mules faced Wingate on Saturday, an hour after being 2019 defending champion Tampa for the second time in the tournament. The Mules ran into a hot Wingate team who rattled off five-straight wins after an opening loss to win the title.